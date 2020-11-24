Donna Klauman

Donna Lee Klauman, age 71, of Columbus, Ga., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Donna was born on Jan. 13, 1949, in Xenia; the daughter of Ernest Ridge and Ruth Elizabeth Sutterby Ridge. She was raised in the greater southeastern Kansas area and received her GED from Humboldt High School.
Donna was married on July 15, 1967, to Elton “Ty” Klauman. They had three children.
Donna was a very loving and caring person, it showed in the way she loved her husband, children, family, and those in her community that needed a helping hand, often putting others before her own needs. She retired as a personal care attendant with Tri-Valley Developmental Services and SRS (Social Rehab Services). Donna was a friendly person, she went out of her way to make others feel welcome and enjoyed socializing. She was the life of the party, she enjoyed a good joke and cutting up with family and friends. Above all what Donna truly loved was her husband and family and the time they spent together.
Donna is preceded in death by her father, Ernest Ridge, and her mother, Ruth Elizabeth Ridge; brother, Jack Ridge; brother, Larry Ridge, and sister, Wanda Clay.
Donna is survived by her husband of 53 years, Elton Klauman; son, Galen Klauman (Dawn); son, Mike Klauman (Lori); and daughter, Melissa Klauman-Roberson (Don); sister, Rhonda Riddle; brother, Gary Ridge; grandson, Austin Sonka; granddaughter, Kayla Klauman; grandson, Caleb Klauman; granddaughter, Anna Klauman; step-granddaughters, Abigail and Lillian Hirt; step-grandson, Cory Roberson (Bethany); and step-great-grandsons, Killian and Raylen Roberson.
A visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A private family inurnment will be later in Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt.
