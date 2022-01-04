Donnie Helman

Donnie L. Helman, (Papa) age 65, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at his home in Kincaid.
Donnie was born in Iola, to Harman Helman and Gladys (Hoover) Helman. Donnie married Janet Rebstock in 1982. The union was blessed with a son, Dustin. They later divorced.
Donnie was self-employed as a painter for 40 years.
Donnie was happiest with a beer in one hand and a fishing pole in the other. He loved spending time with family and friends hunting, fishing and camping. But most of all he loved his son Dustin.
Donnie was preceded in death by his father, Harman G. Helman Jr.
Donnie is survived by his mother, Gladys Helman of LaHarpe; son Dustin Helman and wife Italy of Kincaid; grandson Darnell; sisters Virginia Driskel and husband Jeff of LaHarpe and Teresa Helman of Uniontown; brothers Bob Helman of Mildred and Richard Helman and wife Lisa of LaHarpe.
Cremation will take place with a celebration of life held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
