Doris Wilhite

After gracing this world for 97 years, Doris Mae Wilhite (Lassman) passed away on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Anthology in Olathe, her home for the last three years. Doris was born June 16, 1926, to Fred W. C. and Myrtle (Bland) Lassman on the family farm eight miles southeast of Humboldt. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and an active member of her community.
After graduating from Humboldt High School in 1943, Doris worked at H.L. Miller and Son dress factory in Iola and the Boeing plant in Wichita before starting her career as a cosmetologist in 1946. Forty-two years later she closed the door of Doris’s Beauty Salon, her small shop attached to their home.
Doris married Ben Wilhite in 1948 and the couple provided a loving home for their children, Wanonia and Carl, in Humboldt. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, a room mother, and a PTA member. She was a dedicated lifelong member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humboldt and actively participated in multiple church organizations. Until recently, on the first Saturday of October you could almost always find Doris stirring and serving beans and ham for Biblesta.
The woman was never idle. She enjoyed reading and playing her piano; she volunteered at the Humboldt Museum and food pantry; she belonged to several bowling leagues; she and Ben delivered Meals on Wheels. What really brought her joy was creating — sewing, crocheting, quilting. Her granddaughter Kelli calls the quilt Doris made for her a “Warm Hug.” Her family will remember her fondly every Christmas when they hang their stockings on the mantel of Carl’s home, stockings she crocheted, each one different yet each one special.
In March of 2020, she sold the family home and moved to Anthology in Olathe to be close to her son, Carl – just in time for Covid!
Doris is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Ben Wilhite, her daughter, Wanonia, son-in-law Gilbert Elrod, brother Irvin Joseph Lassman, sister Letha Brinkman, infant sister Agnes, several nieces and nephews and countless friends.
She is survived by her son Carl and his wife Kathleen of Olathe; grandson Brian Wilhite, wife Kate Goldhaber and sons Elliot and Anderson of Oak Park, Ill.; granddaughter Krystal Buckneberg, husband Mike and children Aidan, Brooklyn, and Emersyn of Overland Park; and granddaughter Kelli Wilhite, husband Adam Miles and son Matthew of Silver Spring, Md.
Doris Mae Wilhite cared deeply for her family, she found comfort in her faith, and she believed in the importance of helping others in her community, especially those with food insecurity. Doris asked that remembrances in her name be donations to the Humboldt Food Pantry or the City of Humboldt Pound. Donations can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Her life was not easy, but she always faced her future with stubborn determination. Her nurturing spirit and her resilience are an inspiration to her family. She will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, Oct. 13, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Humboldt. Visitation at 10 a.m. will precede services at 11, with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 N. Forest Ave. Chanute, KS 66720.
Advertisement
Advertisement