Dorris Gere-Young

Dorris Ellouise Gere-Young, 76, Iola, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Moran Manor.
Dorris was born Feb. 20, 1946, in Jonesboro, Ark., to Lloyd Clements and Wanda (Hamilton) Clements.
Dorris married Richard Gere on Oct. 9, 1966, in Doniphan, Mo. He died on Nov. 30, 1998. Dorris later married Lee Scott Young on Sept. 19, 2009, in Iola.
Scott survives, as do a daughter, Angelia (Paul) Coussens, Lee’s Summitt, Mo.; a son, Ric Gere, Port Charlotte, Fla.; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and other relatives.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Inurnment will be at a later time in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Moran Manor, which may be left with the funeral home.
Condolence may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
