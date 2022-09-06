Douglas Alan “Doug” Price died with his beloved dog by his side on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, in Abilene, Texas, with funeral services starting at 4.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt, directed by Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute.
Doug was born to Phyllis Nadine (Stark) and Donald Hall Price in Wichita on Oct. 16, 1954. Doug grew up in Humboldt. His first love was the University of Kansas in Lawrence where he earned his bachelor of arts and doctorate degrees and damaged his hearing in Allen Fieldhouse. He was a lifelong KU basketball fanatic.
Doug married Teresa Price on Aug. 11, 1989.
He taught political science at McMurry University and retired from the 132nd Judicial District Probation Department in Snyder, Texas, in 2016. He truly enjoyed being retired.
Doug was very active in area Masonic organizations. He was a past presiding officer of Scurry Masonic Lodge, Big Country Chapter Royal Arch Masons, Big Country Council Royal and Select Masters, Stamford Commandery Knights Templar, and Heart of Texas York Rite College. He was serving as an officer in the Permian Basin Red Cross of Constantine, and Nazareth Tabernacle Holy Royal Arch Knight Templar Priests. Doug served as District Deputy Grand Master of Masonic District 79 for the Grand Lodge of Texas in 2019. He was also a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason.
When not busy with Masonic activities, Doug was an avid nonfiction reader especially history. He liked to cook and was a founding member of the Big Country Homebrewers Association.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa; his stepson, Matthew West and wife Stephanie, and their son; sister, Donna O’Keefe and husband Tim of Joplin, Missouri; brother-in-law, David Davis and wife Kathy of Wichita; nieces, nephews and friends, and Tex.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or the charity of your choice.
Rock Chalk Jayhawk KU!
