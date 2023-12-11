Douglass Ray Lawrence, 66, of Topeka, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at Garden Terraces in Overland Park.
Doug was born Nov. 23, 1957, in Gardner, the son of William Robert and Phyllis Ann (Douglass) Lawrence. Due to his father’s military career, Doug lived in a variety of places growing up. Most notably, he once carried out groceries for Elvis Presley while working at the local grocery store in Memphis, Tennessee. Doug attended Kansas State University where he studied engineering before switching to broadcast journalism. He met his wife Marla in Iola and they very quickly fell in love. They were married in Manhattan in 1982 and were together for 41 years.
Doug had a variety of passions including broadcast journalism. He and his father opened Creative Computer Solutions and managed the local radio station, KSNP, beginning in 1989. A few years later, Doug decided to seek a vacant seat in the Kansas House of Representatives. He was elected with a majority of votes on the first ballot over five other local candidates. During his three terms in office, Doug was a tough defender of local control and was heavily involved in developing the school finance formula that still exists today. He also was a key player in a variety of utility issues, including Wolf Creek, while in office.
Upon retiring from the legislature, Doug went on to have a successful career in governmental affairs working most notably for Westar Energy and the Greyhound Association. Outside of work, Doug was a loving father and husband, attending his children’s activities even when it meant driving halfway across the country for competitions. Doug also earned his private pilot’s license and enjoyed flying. Other hobbies included bowling with Marla and playing golf.
He is survived by his wife, Marla Lawrence of Topeka; his children, James Lawrence of Lenexa, Will Lawrence of Lawrence, Lacy Lawrence of Georgia and Andy Lawrence of Burlington; his grandchildren, Aiden and Peyton Otta of Olathe; his father, Bob Lawrence, of Burlington; his sister, Christina Lawrence of New Hampshire; and his aunt and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery at Burlington.
The family met with friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Jones Funeral Home. There will be a reception following services on Tuesday at noon at the Burlington Fire Station, 113 N. 5th St. Burlington.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Heart of America Chapter and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.