Dr. Eric Wolfe

Dr. Eric Christopher Wolfe, 43, of Branson, Mo., and a native of Iola, Kan., died Saturday, July 12, 2025.
He leaves his wife of 22 years, Casiee Michael Wolfe, and children, Lynna, 17, Evan, 14, and Faith, 12.
He was born in Wichita, July 31, 1981.
Other survivors include his father, Dr. Brian D. Wolfe and his wife, Susan Lynn, of Iola, and the late Barbara Somers Wolfe; brothers, Jeffrey Wolfe and wife Tonda, Jericho, Vt., and Dr. Mark Wolfe and wife Sasha, Mattoon, Ill.; parents-in-law, Jeff and Vannesa Michael, Iola; grandparents, the late Marvin and Barbara Somers and Clifford and Marjorie Wolfe, and numerous others.
Eric was a 1999 graduate of Iola High School. He attended Oklahoma Christian University, Edmond, Okla., for three years. He graduated from Pittsburg State University with a bachelor of science in biology. He received a doctorate of osteopathic medicine from Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine to pursue his true passion of serving mankind.
He practiced medicine in Iola and Herington before joining Jordan Valley Community Health of Springfield in 2019. He attended patients in Hollister and Springfield.
Eric was a highly trained athlete. When he was 18, he was the winner for his age group in the Wichita Marathon in 1999 and ran several marathons since. He died while competing in a half-Ironman triathlon in Muncie, Indiana.
He was a devoted family man, and as a physician was very patient-focused. He was an organ donor as a last testament of his selflessness. He had a deep faith.
The family plans to hold a memorial service in the fall, his favorite season.
