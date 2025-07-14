Former Iolan dies following triathlon

Dr. Eric Wolfe, a native of Iola, died Monday, June 14, after an accident competing in an Ironman race in Muncie, Indiana, on Saturday.

Wolfe, 43, was the husband of Casiee Michael Wolfe, also a native of Iola; and the father of Lynna, 16, Evan, 14, and Faith, 12, of Branson, Mo. He was the son of Dr. Brian Wolfe and the late Barbara Wolfe of Iola, and son-in-law of Vannesa and Jeff Michael, also of Iola.

Eric was a family physician with Jordan Valley Community Health of Hollister. He attended patients in Hollister and Springfield.

The cause of Eric’s death is yet to be determined. Health care officials have ruled out cardiac arrest. A highly trained athlete, Eric died during the swimming event.

His father and son accompanied Eric to Muncie for the competition.