Dr. Richard Brazee Jr.

Sept. 11, 1940 – Aug. 29, 2022

September 1, 2022 - 3:11 PM

Dr. Richard Eugene Brazee Jr. of McAlester, Okla., died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at his house with family by his side, at the age of 81 years, 11 months and 18 days.

The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Chaney Harkins Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Highland Cemetery in Iola, with his grandson, Pastor Quinton Parker, officiating.

Richard was born Sept. 11, 1940, in Iola, to Richard Sr. and Katherine (Coutant) Brazee.

He married Shirley Pentlin on March 2, 1968, in Overland Park. 

She survives, as do daughters  Kathy Porter and husband Victor of Bixby, Okla., and Ruth Ann Hawkins and husband Larry of Eufaula, Okla.; and four grandchildren.

