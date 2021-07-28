Edward “Ed” Thomas Stokes, age 67, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute.
Ed was born August 13, 1953, to Harlen B. and Bessie “Revona” Odam Stokes in Iola. He graduated from Iola High School with the Class of 1972. Ed married Barbara Ann (Vest) Stokes on June 14, 1974 in Iola. Ed was the owner and operator of B&E Repair in LaHarpe.
Ed loved gardening, racing, fishing, pony pulls, and tinkering with anything mechanical. He was quite the story-teller. He took excellent care of his family and enjoyed helping out with all of his nieces and nephews. He was also a very dedicated brother. Every Friday and Saturday night you could find him at the race track with Trent. He was very generous with his time and his talent. It didn’t matter what people needed, he was always willing to lend a hand. He will be remembered for his caring heart.
Ed is preceded in death by parents, Harlen B. and Revona Stokes; brothers, Archie Stokes, Delbert Stokes and Harlen L. Stokes; and sister, Donna Hollingsworth.
Ed is survived by his wife of the home, Barbara Ann Stokes; brother, Willis Stokes and wife, Barbara Kay; sisters, Linda Lee Cole and Lois Mix and husband, Doug; sister-in-law, Cindy Stokes; many nieces and nephews; and numerous other family members and friends.
A funeral service to honor the life of Ed is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, July 30, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will follow at the LaHarpe Cemetery in LaHarpe. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, in The Venue at the funeral home the night prior to the service.
Memorials in honor of Ed are suggested to the Edward Stokes Memorial Fund and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas 66749.
