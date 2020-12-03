Edith Correa

Edith I. Correa, age 78, of Kincaid, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Allen County Regional Hospital. She was born Edith Irene Thompson on July 16, 1942, at Moran.
Following high school, Edith married Lloyd Vernon Hammonds and they were blessed with two daughters, Rhonda and Christine. Lloyd passed away on July 17, 1965. Edith then married Nick Y. Correa in 1972, and their marriage added a son to Edith’s life, N. Quincy Correa. They later divorced. Edith later had a son with Lloyd Gene Mears, Lefric “Ric” Mears.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; daughter, Christine Hammonds; daughter-in-law, Amber Correa; and one grandson, Antonio Correa. Edith is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Cumplido and husband, Jorge of Kincaid; two sons, Quincy Correa and wife, Pam of Port Hadlock, Wash., and Lefric Mears and wife, Heather of Munford, Tenn.; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Hunsperger of Moran; three brothers, Butch Thompson and wife, Twila of Douglas, Brian Thompson and wife, Nina of Pomona, and Wayman Thompson and wife, Grace, of Kincaid.
Services for Edith will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Hwy 54, Iola, with Pastor Tina Barnett and Pastor Dale Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mildred. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.