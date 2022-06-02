Edward Culver

Edward Andrew Culver, 69, of Yates Center, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola.
Edward was born Feb. 4, 1953, in Iola, the son of Gene and Donna (Kunkel) Culver. He spent his childhood in Iola and graduated from Iola High School in 1971. Shortly after graduation he moved to Oregon. He was occupied in metal fabrication, equipment manufacturing, and truck repair industries. In 2009 he moved to Yates Center and was employed as a custodian for the Yates Center schools until his retirement. He enjoyed outdoor activities, especially fishing, and loved to sing and play his guitar and work on his old house in Yates Center.
He was a spiritual man who loved Jesus and lived his life quietly doing the Lord’s work. He cared for the sick and provided for the needy. He loved his family, friends, neighbors, and fellow man with his whole heart and prayed for them daily.
He and Wanda were married in November 1973 and they became the parents of a son, Zebulin. Wanda preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his father, Gene Culver, a brother, Dan Culver, and his nephew, Lance Culver.
He leaves his son Zebulin Culver and his wife Sarah and their three sons, Wystan, Larkin, and Arden of Maryland; his mother, Donna Culver of Iola; his siblings, Denise (Rick) Jackson, Oklahoma, Chris (Lurita) Culver, Piqua, David Culver, Olathe, Barbara (Randy) Downey, Yates Center, Jim (Becky) Culver, Oregon, Regina (Robbie) Baker, Humboldt, Julie (Ben) Middleton, Iola, and Jacque (Darrell) Riddle, Chanute; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
Cremation is planned. A “Gathering of Gratitude” will be held at Bressner Hall, 711 S. Fry St., Yates Center, on Friday, June 3, starting at 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Yates Center Public Library and may be sent in care of Campbell Funeral Home, P.O. Box 188, Yates Center, KS 66783.
