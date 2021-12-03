Edward Marvin

Edward Lee Marvin, age 87, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park.
Edward was born Sept. 24, 1934, to John H. and Vera Juanita (Wilson) in Garnett. After high school, he attended Allen County Community College for two years before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1953. He served until 1956.
On June 23, 1957, Edward married Mary Patricia Hyland. Their union was blessed with two daughters, Debra and Lisa. He dedicated his career to serving and protecting in Iola, where he served as a law enforcement officer before retiring at the age of 62 from the City of Iola. He attended church and taught Sunday school for over 50 years at First Baptist Church.
Edward is preceded in death by his wife, Pat Marvin; and parents, John and Juanita Marvin.
Edward is survived by daughters, Debra Hegwald (Gary) and Lisa Facundo (Manuel); siblings, Lois Womelsdorf, and John “Terry” Marvin; grandchildren, Kaylee Hart, Trey Kress, Devan Zelaya, and Ridge Zelaya; great-grandchildren, Kady Hart, Kinley Hart, Tayven Kress, and Dristan Zelaya; and numerous other family members and friends.
A funeral service to honor the life of Edward will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in The Venue at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church of Iola, or ACARF of LaHarpe, and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
