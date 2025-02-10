Eileen Murphy, 82, Chanute, Kan., died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at Labette Health Hospital in Parsons, Kan.
Eileen Emma Stover was born in rural Chanute Dec. 26, 1942 to August and Emma (Harner) Stover. On June 3, 1966, Eileen married James Murphy.
He survives, as do sons, Doug and Vicki Murphy of Merriam, Kan., Ron Murphy of Rowlett, Texas, and Rob and Jessi Murphy of Owasso, Okla.
Rosary is at 1 p.m., followed by mass at 1:30 p.m., Feb. 21, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 424 S. Central Ave., Chanute.