Elizabeth Armer

Our mother, Elizabeth Ann Armer, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.
Liz was born to Orland and Louise (Lockridge) Chamberlin on June 15, 1935, in Fort Scott. She was the youngest of three girls.
On Aug. 27, 1951, Liz married the “Love of her Life,” George Neil Armer. They eloped when Mom was only 16 years old in Huntsville, Ark. “Queen Liz” and “St. George” were married for 49 years.
Their union was blessed with daughters Debbie, Shellie and Carla.
Mom purchased and ran the Klothes Kloset for 25 years before becoming an agent for Modern Woodmen. Liz enjoyed golfing, traveling, her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and wit. Mom acquired many nicknames, including “the General,” “Lizard,” “Mommy Dearest,” “Grandma Armer,” “Mom” and “Queen Elizabeth.”
Liz was preceded in death by her parents; husband George; sisters Barbara and Wilma; son-in-law Glen Oberly and granddaughter Becky Day.
She is survived by daughters Debbie (Larry) Day, Salina, Shellie (Steve) Eisenbart, LaHarpe, and Carla (Dan) Welsh, McGregor, Texas. She was blessed with grandchildren Corey Hinton, Jonathan Day, Joshua Oberly, Jana Oberly, Jessica Hutton, Nicole Joy, Ryan Welsh and Darci Welsh. Liz also had 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters.
Visitation for Elizabeth will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Uniontown Cemetery.
Memorials may be left to the Uniontown Cemetery or Wesley United Methodist Church.
We will carry your memory in our hearts forever, Mom!
