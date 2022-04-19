Ellen L. Lee, 96, of Humboldt passed away at Heritage Healthcare in Chanute on Friday, April 15, 2022. Ellen was born to Roy Everrett Towse and Tilla M. Dennis Towse on March 9, 1926, in Plevna, Kansas. She graduated from Plevna High School in 1943.
On July 15, 1945 she married Dean L. Lee at her parents’ home. Dean and Ellen came to Humboldt in September 1947 and opened Lee Jewelry and continued to operate it until 1986.
Ellen worked at Humboldt National Bank from 1956 as a bank officer, retiring in March 1990. In August 1990, she started part time at the Kunkel Funeral Chapel and when it was sold to Penwell Gabel, she continued there helping with many funerals. Ellen did volunteer work such as treasurer of Humboldt Public Library for nine years and The Humboldt Historical Museum and treasurer of church circles and U.M.W. and held different offices in the United Methodist Church, mainly as its financial secretary.
Ellen is survived by her three nieces Connie and her husband, Gene; Rebecca and her husband, Ed; and Jeanelle and her husband, Jerry.
Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Dean, in 1988; her parents; brothers Gary and Lyle Towse, and sister-in-law Shirley Towse.
Funeral services will be at Humboldt United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 21, with Marge Cox officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, 20 miles west of Hutchinson. Memorials have been suggested to Humboldt United Methodist Church or The Humboldt Historical Museum and may be left with or mailed to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com.
