Elmer McEndree

Elmer L. McEndree, age 99, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Moran Manor Skilled Nursing Home in Moran.
Elmer was born July 1, 1922, in Eskridge, to Chester Elmer David and Hazel (Williams) McEndree. He was the oldest of four children, and graduated from Medicine Lodge High School. After high school, he began ranching until enlisting into the U.S. Army in February of 1944. After serving, he returned to ranching, horse trading and wheat farming in the Medicine Lodge area.
He married Ruth A. (Jackson) McEndree on Sept. 14, 1947, in Isabel. Their union was blessed with four children. They moved to southeastern Kansas shortly after marriage. They lived most of their married life in the LaHarpe area. Elmer continued cattle ranching all throughout his career while also driving a transport truck for Nichols Oil Company for over twenty years.
Elmer is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth McEndree; sons, Chester, Charlie and Tommy Bill McEndree; parents, C.E. and Hazel McEndree; brother, Moe McEndree; sister, Norma Balding; daughter-in-law, Melodee McEndree; and granddaughter, Mandy Cowin.
Elmer is survived by daughter, Nancy McEndree; sister, Janna Ottman; grandchildren, Mike Cochran (Dora), Michelle Thompson (Breck), Amy Heinz (Jake), Carolyn Womelsdorf (Daniel), Katie Stipp (Cody) and Jamee McEndree; great-grandchildren, Coby and Rachel Cochran, Breail and Baylea Thompson, Ivy and Piper Heinz, Jemma, Penny, and Danny Chet Womelsdorf, and Willow and Tucker Stipp; great-great grandson, Kieran Cochran; and numerous other family members and friends.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, at the LaHarpe VFW.
Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Memorials in honor of Elmer are suggested to A.C.A.R.F. of LaHarpe, and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas, 66749.
