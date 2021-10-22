Opening up to closure

LAHARPE — It’s always a privilege here at The Register to help families deal with telling the news of loved ones who have passed.

It seems most deaths come suddenly, even though we think we’re prepared. For me, anytime a friend loses a parent it awakens the memory of losing mine. Such was the case earlier this week when Lori Moran came to the office with the news of her father, Melvin Baker, age 92, having died on Sunday.

It’s just never easy. And when pricked, the pain lies just below the surface.