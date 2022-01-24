Elsie Bell

Elsie Pearl (Nagunst) Bell died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Life Care Center of Seneca. She was born July 12, 1929, in Humboldt, Neb., to Otto C. Nagunst and Eva (Bowen) Nagunst.
Elsie married Earl Bell on Oct. 3, 1956.
He preceded her in death in 2021, as did a son, David, in 2005.
A graveside service is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Highland Cemetery in Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the Moran VFW, Moran, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement