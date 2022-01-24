 | Mon, Jan 24, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Elsie Bell

July 12, 1929 — Jan. 21, 2022

Obituaries

January 24, 2022 - 9:31 AM

Elsie Pearl (Nagunst) Bell died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Life Care Center of Seneca. She was born July 12, 1929, in Humboldt, Neb., to Otto C. Nagunst and Eva (Bowen) Nagunst.

Elsie married Earl Bell on Oct. 3, 1956.

He preceded her in death in 2021, as did a son, David, in 2005. 

A graveside service is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Highland Cemetery in Iola. 

Memorials are suggested to the Moran VFW, Moran, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. 

Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com. 

Advertisement

Related
June 16, 2021
April 20, 2021
July 24, 2015
June 15, 2010
Most Popular