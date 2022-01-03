Elva Dean Smith, 92, Iola, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at her residence. Elva Dean was born Jan. 15, 1929, to John W. Thomas and Frances (Wright) Thomas.
She married Verne Oswald Sr. in 1948. He died in 1978. Elva Dean then married Howard Heere Jr., who died in 1983. She married Melvin Smith in 1989. He died Dec. 19, 2021.
Elva Dean was preceded in death by her three husbands; a son, Verne Oswald, Jr. and an infant grandson, Landon Dean Oswald.
Elva Dean is survived by son, Michael Oswald (Leah), Iola; daughters, Cynthia Hesse (Bradley, Sr.), Iola; eight grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
