Eric David B’Hymer, age 53, of Iola, passed away May 14, 2024, at Via Christi -St. Francis, Wichita.
Eric was born July 19, 1970, in Wichita, to Jack B’Hymer and Barbara (Smith) B’Hymer. He attended school in Halstead, and graduated from Halstead High School with the class of 1988. In 2020, on September 19, Eric married Angela Tatman in Garnett.
Eric was currently serving as the deputy fire chief for the Iola Fire Department. He wanted to be a fireman since the age of two, and at a young age got involved as a volunteer firefighter. This led him to begin his career with the Iola Fire Department in August of 1999.
Eric was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, and had an even more avid dislike for Carl Cheffers as a referee. He completed a bucket list item when he attended the Super Bowl LVII with Miss Shirley.
Eric was preceded in death by his father; and stepfather, Charles Riley.
Eric is survived by his wife; mother; sons, Matthew (Carly) and Timothy (Alexia) Komma; daughters, Emma and Madison B’Hymer; sister, Jennifer (Mike) Pittman; brother, Nate Riley; three grandchildren; and numerous other loved ones.
A visitation will be on Tuesday, May 21, from 5 to 8 p.m., in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, 205 East Madison, Iola, at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola, with full firefighter’s honors.
Memorials may be made out to Feuerborn Family Funeral Service for the Eric B’Hymer Education Scholarship Fund, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement