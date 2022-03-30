Eric Smith

Eric Dale “Vern” Smith passed away peacefully Monday, March 21, 2022, at his home in LaHarpe.
Eric grew up in LaHarpe and graduated from Iola High School.
In his spare time, Eric enjoyed fishing, spending time with family and enjoying life in general. Eric would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.
Eric was preceded in death by his brother, Ryan Delge, and his grandparents.
He is survived by his father, Dale “Big Sam” Smith; his mother, Cathy Ingle; brothers Chris Ingle (Cheri) and Chad Smith (Chloe); nephew Tryston Ingle (Tonya); niece Hayden Ingle (Logan) and many more.
Graveside services are at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at LaHarpe Cemetery. A dinner will follow at LaHarpe City Hall.
