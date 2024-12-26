Erin Wallace

Erin Johnson Wallace, formerly of Iola, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Bartlesville, Okla. Erin was born to Richard W. Wallace and Gita Johnson on Dec. 16, 1988, in Iola.
Erin was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Howard and Lolita Johnson and her paternal grandfather, Richard L. Wallace.
She is survived by her children, Cameran R. Johnson, Keion M. Johnson, and K’Von L. Johnson; her parents; sisters, Syndey Owens of Chicago, Ill., Essence Owens of Topeka, and Sabrina Wallace of Bloomfield, N.M.; and brother, Noah Wallace of Bennettville, Ark.
A graveside service will be Monday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m., at Highland Cemetery in Iola.