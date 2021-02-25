Estella Robinson

Estella Ann Robinson, 81, passed away on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
Estella was born on Oct. 3, 1939, in Iola, to John and Ethylne (Collins) Watson.
Estella was united in marriage to Delmar Robinson on March 16, 1970, in Lacygne.
She worked for Beech Aircraft for many years. Estella loved crocheting and spending time with family.
Estella is survived by her husband Delmar, of Augusta; children, Sarina Vail of Augusta, Teresa Barg of Eureka, Charlotte Bolain of Wichita, Daniel and wife Liz Robinson of Belle Plaine; siblings Ethylene Stephens of Emporia, Steven and wife Ellie Watson of Iola, Kent and wife Wanda Watson of Arizona; grandchildren, Zachary Craig, Meagan Craig, Keaton Bargdill, Joshua Vail, Valerie Phillips, Jesse Barg, Shane Barg, Doug Robinson, Nick Robinson, Samantha Robinson, Jeremiah Bright and Hillary Bright; along with 15 great- grandchildren.
Estella is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Tom Bright and Shawn Robinson; and several siblings.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 26 from noon to 2 p.m., with funeral services starting at 2 p.m. Both events are hosted by Dunsford Funeral Home of Augusta. Burial will follow at Piedmont Cemetery.
Memorial donations left in lieu of flowers may be made out to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, left in care of the funeral home.