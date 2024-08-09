Ethel Rutherford

The world lost a beloved mother and grandmother, Ethel Arnetta Rutherford (Cox), on July 30, 2024, at St. Luke’s Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. Ethel died after a very sudden decline in her health, she was only 75 years of age. Ethel battled cancer for a short time, but it never stopped her from giving out the best hugs. Ethel died at the hospital surrounded by her children, Jamie, Shannon, Brian, Misty, and Blake, along with several of her grandchildren. Even at the end she found a way to smile and laugh. While our hearts mourn the loss, we take comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering.
Ethel was born in Kansas City, Mo., on July 21, 1949 to Anna Mae and Merlon Buffington. On June 24, 1969, Ethel married Charles Rutherford and they began their life together. Ethel was a social butterfly who never knew a stranger. She was known for her contagious laugh and kind heart. She was the “fun granny” who could always be found spending time with her grandchildren. She was the heart and soul of our family, and she will be dearly missed.
Ethel is survived by her sister Tina McCullough, children Jamie Becker (Bo), Shannon Knoblock-Martin (Greg), Brian Rutherford (Alisha), Misty Rutherford (Troy), Blake Rutherford (Hannah), 22 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles (chuck), brother, Elmer, son Jason, and both her parents.
Cremation has taken place.
Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, August 23,at Cedarville Cemetery, Neosho Falls.
