Eugene Parsons

Eugene Omo Parsons, age 103, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Neosho Regional Medical Center in Chanute, Kan., on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.
Eugene was born Feb. 2, 1921, in rural Green, Kan., to Edward and Lily (Eversmeyer) Parsons. The family moved to the Elsmore, Kan., area in the early 1950s, where he lived and farmed for many years.
Eugene enjoyed riding his bicycle, which he did well into his 90s. His neighbors still reminisce about seeing him on his daily bike rides. He liked wildlife and would often let his family know which animals he had seen around his farm.
Eugene was passionate about his crops, and even asked how harvest was going a week before his passing. He also liked the barn cats that kept him company. Eugene’s whole life was his family and his farm; he loved where he was.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jesse Parsons; and sister-in-law, Grace Parsons.
He is survived by niece, Myrna (Jim) Wildschuetz of Moran; great-niece, Jamie (Aaron) Pjesky of McPherson; great-nephew, Andy (Luchia) Wildschuetz of Moran; and other numerous cousins and friends.
Visitation and services are Thursday morning, Nov. 7. Visitation is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Moran Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Foundation at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center (NMRMC).
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
