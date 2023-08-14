Eva Mannen

Eva E. Mannen, age 101, of Iola died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Anderson County Residential Center, Garnett.
She was born Dec. 28, 1921 in Neodesha to Ralph Barcus and Alberta (Seaunier) Barcus.
She married RC Mannen on Nov. 2, 1945 in Robinson.
She was a bookkeeper at Allen County Hospital for 20 years.
Survivors include a daughter, Pamela (Larry) Hart, Iola; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services are at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service chapel, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Inurnment is at Buffalo Cemetery, Buffalo.
