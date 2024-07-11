Eva Wagner

Eva Lavon Wagner was born Feb. 1, 1937, to Bert and Goldie (Creason) Burton. She passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at her residence.
Eva attended Iola schools and graduated in 1956. She met John Wagner, Jr., at a VFW dance and they were married Sept. 5, 1956. This union blessed them with six children.
Eva spent many years as a seamstress for HL Miller & Son. She later worked at Russell Stover Candy and the jewelry counter at Walmart. After retiring, she was a volunteer at Allen County Hospital.
Eva and John spent many Saturday nights square dancing with the Iola Red Hots. The couple also traveled the state when John was the Second District Commander for the VFW. They also enjoyed time camping and fishing at Grand Lake. Eva spent many a day playing cards at the Iola Senior Center. She especially enjoyed visiting with people at her job at Walmart and the hospital.
Of everything, her family was her greatest accomplishment.
Eva was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; sons, Gary and Larry; great-grandson, Joey; and siblings, Juanita (Johnny) Lundine, Wilma (Enous) Jasper, Jim (Fern) Burton, and Chancey Burton.
Eva is survived by her children, Jeanne (Will) Harles, Leon Wagner, Janet (Ron) Stafford, and Kevin (Rachel) Wagner; 14 grandkids; several great-grandkids; great-great-grandkids; sister-in-law, Irene Burton; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Calvary United Methodist Church, Iola. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
