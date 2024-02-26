Eveline Shull

Eveline Leora Shull (Sellegren), 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. She was born July 20, 1941, in Texas to Clyde and Leora Sellegren, the youngest of three daughters, Nadine Moss (Charlie), deceased, and Hellen Odem (JW). In 1945, they moved to Kansas, where she graduated Grant High School in Stark in 1959.
She worked at TWA as a data processor and then for the University of Kansas Medical Center. She married and divorced Roger Duane Shull Sr.
She is survived by her children Sherry Sue Ward-Strathman and Roger Duane Shull Jr. (Twila), with three nephews and one niece, two grandchildren Ashley Marie Ward and Christopher Michael Ward, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchild.
She returned to Chanute after retirement. She enjoyed horseback riding and breeding corgis. She was a lifelong Chiefs fan and was a member of the Saddle Club and the drill team. She would give carriage rides to the elderly and anyone who wanted to ride. It is worth noting that she was a stubborn and ornery old biddy, but she will be missed.
A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. March 2 at the Zion Lutheran Church on 1202 W. Main St., Chanute.
