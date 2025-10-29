Job fair plans expand

A countywide job fair designed to connect employers with job-seekers in response to recent layoffs at Iola’s Gates Corporation is Thursday, Nov. 13.

Camille Lavon, Thrive Allen County’s Director of Economic Development, discussed the fair’s details during Tuesday’s meeting of the Allen County Commission, noting it was created to help the 80 affected employees — and others in the community — find new opportunities close to home.

More than 20 employers have registered for the job fair, Lavon said, “and we’re adding more tables because interest keeps growing.” The event will take place at Riverside Park’s Community Building.

Agencies such as KansasWorks, which will have funding information available for training and certification, will also be present.

Attendees can also take advantage of free professional headshots, résumé and LinkedIn profile reviews, and even a professional clothing closet where they can pick up business attire.

“Someone could literally show up, grab a blazer, and get a free headshot to use on their LinkedIn page,” Lavon said. “We really want this to be a full-service experience that helps people prepare for the workforce.”

Lavon added that the event aims to include high school students preparing for graduation. “We’re talking with USD 257 about having juniors and seniors attend,” she said. “If this is successful, we’d love to make it an annual event.”

Commissioner David Lee asked whether the county would have a presence at the job fair. Lavon said she would follow up to ensure county department heads are included, noting that the sheriff’s department was among the first to register. “Sheriff Maness was actually reaching out before I even had registration launched,” Lavon noted. Marcia Davis, Thrive’s Director of Community Engagement, updates commissioners on the recent Mildred community conversation. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

MARCIA DAVIS, Thrive’s Director of Community Engagement, reported on the Oct. 14 community conversation held in Mildred.

Residents, she said, celebrated the town’s strong sense of community and slower pace of life.

Much of the discussion focused on what the community needs most, including a town clean-up effort, sidewalk restoration, mowing of overgrown lots, and safer roadways. “They want to be able to see around corners again,” Davis said.

The lack of safe, livable housing was also a major concern. “There have been people who wanted to move to the area but couldn’t find anything,” Davis said. “One ended up buying in Pittsburg, another in Moran.”

Residents also expressed interest in a walking trail and a new playground. “We’re already working with them to find a grant for the playground,” Davis said, adding that locals are willing to volunteer for cleanup projects if given permission to proceed. “They have the equipment and the people — they just want to know it’s okay.”

IN OTHER NEWS, Allen County EMS Director Michael Burnett provided an update on ambulance equipment and fleet maintenance. Commissioners approved an upgraded purchase of a new ventilator — recommended by hospital respiratory therapists — for $71,034, roughly $2,300 more than initially planned.

“The original model had preset settings that couldn’t be changed,” Burnett explained. “That’s fine for cardiac arrest calls, but for patient transfers, we need the flexibility to adjust settings.”

Burnett also reported the county’s remounted ambulance should arrive within the week. “It looks really good,” he said. “We’re below budget on the project by about $2,000 to $3,000.”