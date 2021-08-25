Frank Ramsey

Franklin Marion Ramsey, Sr., age 74, of Bronson, passed away Aug. 21, 2021, at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe. Frank was born Oct. 3, 1946, in Harper, to Earl E. Ramsey and Eva (Wise) Ramsey.
Frank attended school in Conway Springs. Frank and Georgia (Likely) Ramsey were married May 22, 1966, in Bronson.
Frank served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1969. Frank was a mechanic for Nelson Quarries for many years, retiring in 2011.
Frank liked old cars and racing. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cornhole, and visiting with people, usually sitting on the front porch drinking sweet tea or Coke. Frank loved attending the grandkids’ sporting events. His favorite team was the Kansas City Chiefs.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Juanita; and brother, Michael Ramsey.
Frank is survived by his wife, Georgia Lea, of the home; children, Tawenda (Wendy) Ramsey, Bronson, Shawnna Harper, Iola, Franklin Ramsey, Jr. (Jill), Moran; ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Wolke, Marion; brother, Everett Ramsey (Judy), Howard; his favorite four-legged friend, Sassy; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Inurnment with military honors in the Bronson Cemetery will occur at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the LaHarpe VFW, and be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
