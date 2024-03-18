Frank Weiner, 91, of Humboldt, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 13, 2024 in Chanute, Kansas.
Frank was born in rural Chanute, Aug. 2, 1932, the son of Thomas M. and Ellen M. (Broadbent) Weiner. He was raised east of Humboldt on the family farm.
He attended Allen County schools through the eighth grade and later earned his GED. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War where he met the love of his life, Patricia, while stationed at Chanute Air Base, Illinois.
Frank was very supportive of his local community. He donated to the local food pantry and local thrift stores. After the military, he worked for IMP boats in Iola for almost 20 years and enjoyed delivering boats around the country.
Later he worked as both a farmer and as a drilling contractor, being co-owner of Way Drilling Company. He was a man who loved his family dearly. He had a quick wit and easy laugh. He believed in helping those in need, helping neighbors and strangers, alike.
He is survived by his sister, Jane W. Cooley, Chanute; sister-in-laws, Antonia Weiner, Lee’s Summit, Mo., and Anne Ford, Humboldt; daughter Carol Cation and son-in-law Dan Cation, Savonburg; son Frank Weiner II, Topeka; daughter Beverly Headley and son-in-law Larry Headley, Humboldt; son Michael Weiner and daughter-in-law Lisa Weiner, Polk City, Fla.; grandsons, Adam, Sean-Michael, Ethan, Aidan, and RyanPatrick; step-granddaughter Haley; great-granddaughter Carsyn; step-great-granddaughters Sophia and Grace, and will be remembered by many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Patricia; his parents; four brothers, Joseph, John, William, and Dale who was also his best friend, and grandson Brandon.
Visitation is Thursday, March 21, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Countryside Funeral Home, Chanute.
Rosary is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 22, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Humboldt.
Interment will be at Walnut Cemetery in Walnut.
Memorials in Frank’s name may be made to Allen County Animal Rescue (ACARF) or the Humboldt Food Pantry and may be left with or mailed to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland Chanute, KS 66720.
Advertisement
Advertisement