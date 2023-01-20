Gail Laymon

Gail Marie Laymon, 61, of Iola passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Olathe Medical Center. Gail was born on July 28, 1961, the daughter of Conrad George and Rose Ellen (Cavanaugh) Heiman in Denver, Colorado.
Gail grew up in Iola and attended the local schools. Gail worked at Russell Stover’s in Iola for 25 years and was known as a very hard worker. Family was the most aspect of Gail’s life and she always made it her priority to spend as much time with her children, grandchildren, and extended family as much as possible.
Gail is survived by her two grandchildren of the home, Robert and Alexander Warren. Four children Sue Ellen Warren of Iola, Paul (Britney) Laymon of Dawsonville, Ga., Parker (Jessica) of Huntsville, Ala., and Tereasa Laymon of Coffeyville. She has eight other grandchildren whom she cherished dearly.
Gail was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Iola and was a very dedicated parishioner. Gail will always be remembered as being an incredibly selfless woman that would put aside her own needs to make sure that her family was taken care of. Gail will be missed greatly by her children, grandchildren, and all of her friends and coworkers.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Dorothy, Patricia, Laura, and Michelle.
Rosary will be recited on Monday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Iola with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30. Burial will follow the service at St. Martin’s Catholic Cemetery in Piqua. Memorials have been suggested to St. John’s Catholic Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
