Gale Ritter

Sept. 16, 1931 - April 2, 2024

Leland “Gale” Ritter, age 92, of Iola, died Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at his home.,

He was born Sept. 16, 1931, in Dentonia, Kansas, to John F. Ritter and Mary (McCracken) Ritter.

He served in the United States Army.

He married Mary Ann Muck on Sept. 4, 1955, in Esbon.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann; daughters, Vicky, Roeland Park, and Becky Meiwes, Iola.

A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, April 8, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 9 in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Burial will follow in the Gas Cemetery.

