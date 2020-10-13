Galen Bigelow Sr.

Galen Charles Bigelow, Sr., 77, of Fort Scott, passed away Thursday evening, Oct. 8, 2020. He was born Nov. 8, 1942, in Hiattville, the son of Charles William and Luella Elizabeth (Wescoatt) Bigelow. He married Marita Lynne Barr June 7, 1960, in Fort Scott, and she survives of the home.
Galen graduated from Fort Scott High School with the class of 1960, and he served in the US Army National Guard from 1960 until September of 1992. He retired from Gene’s IGA/Heartland after seven years in 2005 where he was Manager over Fresh Produce and Dairy. Before that Galen worked at Dayco in Fort Scott. His earlier career included Frito Lay, Inc. District Manager for Western Kansas, Schwann’s Route Salesman for Mt. Vernon, Missouri area, and he owned and operated Bigelow’s Dairy Spot Restaurant in Moran. Galen was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and also attended First Baptist Church and Bethel Community Church.
In addition to his wife Marita, Galen is also survived by his children, Michelle McKay and husband Eric of Fort Scott, Teresa Fly and husband David, also of Fort Scott, Galen Bigelow, Jr. and wife Trena of Elsmore, and Bill Bigelow and wife Michelle of Moran; a sister, Juanita Eads and husband Roy of Fort Scott; 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Rev. Ben Heffernan will conduct graveside services at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Scott under the direction of the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation and may be left in the care of the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home, 15 W. Wall St., P.O. Box 309, Fort Scott, KS 66701. Condolences may be submitted to the online guestbook at konantz-cheney.com.