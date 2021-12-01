Marita Bigelow

Marita Lynne Bigelow, 79, Fort Scott, passed away Tuesday morning Nov. 30, 2021, at her home. She was born July 20, 1942, in Fort Scott, the daughter of Preston “Pete” Lafayette and Dorothy Lavella (Pottorff) Barr. She married Galen C. Bigelow, Sr. on June 7, 1960, in Fort Scott. He preceded her in death Oct. 8, 2020.
Marita graduated from Fort Scott High School with the Class of 1960 and stayed in Fort Scott until 1970 when they moved to Dodge City. The family lived in Mt. Vernon, Mo., from 1975 until 1978, moving back to Fort Scott, and then moved to Moran in 1981. She and Galen owned and operated Bigelow’s Dairy Spot Restaurant in Moran until 1990 when they moved back to Fort Scott. Marita worked at Mercy Hospital for 17 years in the business office as cashier, retiring in 2008. She attended Bethel Community Church.
Marita is survived by her children, Michelle McKay and husband Eric, Teresa Fly and husband David, both of Fort Scott, Galen C. Bigelow, Jr. and wife Trena of Elsmore, and William “Bill” Bigelow and wife Michelle of Moran; a brother, Joe Barr and wife Rita, Fort Scott; two sisters, Charlotte Stewart and husband Alan, Iola, and Charlene Keating and husband John, Fort Scott; a sister-in-law, Janice Barr; 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband Galen, she was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Darrel Barr.
Pastor Ben Heffernan will conduct graveside services at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Scott, under the direction of the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation and may be left in the care of the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home, 15 W. Wall Street, P.O. Box 309, Fort Scott, KS 66701. Condolences may be sent to konantz-cheney.com.
