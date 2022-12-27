Garnet Tierney

Garnet Rose Tierney, 71, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her home in Iola.
She was born Feb. 18, 1951, at Lansing, Mich., the daughter of Luther and Dorothy (Armstrong) Landis.
She is survived by her children, Becky Smith, Leesburg, Texas, Richard Griffin, Salina, and Patrick Helton, Kansas; grandchildren, James Griffin, Kelsey Griffin and Hailli Price; a number of great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Teresa Hanson, Iola.
Cremation is planned. No services are scheduled. Campbell Funeral Home in Yates Center is assisting the family.