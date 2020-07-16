Gary Appling

With combined services for Joyce Stokes
Gary Lee Appling, age 79, passed away June 11, 2020, in Iola.
Gary was born July 18, 1940, in Iola, at home to Ernest and Chloe “Alice” (Toedman) Appling. Gary graduated from Iola High School. He spent the majority of his career as a cook.
Gary was raised in Gas City. He has four sisters and one brother. He lived in Colorado, Montana, and Arizona over the years. Gary enjoyed birds and had finches. He also enjoyed dogs and flowers. He loved to watch game shows and the news on TV. Gary was an avid coin collector.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Belva “Joyce” Stokes; sister-in-law, Clara Appling; brother-in-law, Jack Snyder; niece, Lisa Stokes; and nephew, Steven Appling.
Gary is survived by brother, Jim Appling; sisters, Jayne Snyder, Carol Voustinas, and Mary Lou (Bill) Stotler; brother-in-law, Charles Stokes; and numerous other family members and friends.
A combined graveside service in honor of Gary and sister, Belva “Joyce” Stokes, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Gas City Cemetery. Memorials in honor of Gary are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.