Gary Meats

Gary Eugene Meats went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
He was born on May 19, 1946, in LeRoy, to Sharon “Doc” and Marian WardMeats. Gary grew up in LeRoy and graduated from LeRoy High School. He was a member of theFirst Baptist Church in Iola.
Gary was born and raised on the farmstead North of LeRoy. He was a lifelong farmer and rancher, enjoying countless trips to see his cattle in the Flinthills, and to the feedyards in Western Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois. He was a good steward of the land, receiving multiple awards.
Gary had a passion for the outdoors, and loved hunting and sports. He often reminisced about games he once played or watched Mike and Brian play. He tried his best to attend his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events.
Gary treasured time with his family. In them, he instilled a strong work ethic, dedication, determination, loyalty and honesty. Gary enjoyed meeting people. He did not know a stranger. His family said he could pick a farmer out of any crowd and start a conversation. Family and farming were his life, and he lived his life to the fullest.
On August 19, 1983, Gary married the love of his life, Judy A. Willitts, at the Assembly of God Churchof LeRoy. He had been married once before to Mildred Salava.
Gary is survived by his wife, Judy, of the home; sons Michael (LeAnna) Meats, Brian (Kenda) Meats, both of LeRoy, and Ken (Hong) Gore, of Oklahoma City; daughters Debbie (Darrell) Dudley of Moran, Wendy (Jim) Kuras of New Strawn, and Jody (Dale) Wagner of Cherryvale. Gary had two brothers, Don (Cathy) Meats and Arlin (Sandy) Meats, both of LeRoy. He had 18 grandchildren: Ryan, Parker, Miranda, Tyler, Bryson, Kaitlyn, Masie, McKenzy, Ashley, Allice, Chase, Derek, Seth, Jeffrey, Rebecca, Kailey, Caleb and Joshua. Gary also had 17 great-grandchildren: Collin, Landon, Alivia, Ethan, Ky’liah, Preston, Felicia, Taylor, Braedon, Caedon, Corbin, Madison, Anna, Emmalyn, Jaxson, Autumn, Quake and Kie. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Iola. Those concerned with COVID-19 are encouraged to attend the burial at LeRoy Cemetery. There will also be a Come and Go Visitation on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home, Burlington. Contributions can be made to the Coffey County Cancer Support Group and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.