Gary Schainost

Gary Evan Schainost, 58, Colony, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice House, Kansas City, Mo.
Gary was born Oct. 7, 1963, in Garnett, to Clark Schainost and Christine (Hoffman) Schainost.
Gary and Tracy LaCrone were married Aug. 10, 1985, in Colony. Gary was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Bailey Collins.
Gary is survived by his wife, Tracy, of the home; daughters, Kristin (Christopher) Collins, El Dorado, and Patience (Trey) Kress, Iola; son, Tanner (Alisha) Schainost, Pittsburg; and mother, Christine Schainost, Colony.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Burial will follow in the Colony Cemetery.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement