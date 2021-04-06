Gary Trester

Gary Wayne Trester, age 66, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Grove, Okla.
Gary was born Dec. 20, 1954, to Bert and Maxine (Scheer) Trester in Iola. Gary attended schools in LaHarpe and Gas. Over his career he worked at Walton’s Foundry and Ray’s Metal Depot in Iola.
Gary was an outdoorsman. He loved being outdoors fishing, hunting and tinkering with things. His friends and family meant the world to him. Given the chance, you could find him traveling with his service dog, Andy, always at his side. He would watch the show ‘Heartland’ over and over for hours as it was his favorite. Gary absolutely loved his grandchildren and would take any chance he could to spend time with them.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ivan and Jerry Trester; and sister, Beverly Hoddy.
Gary is survived by spouse, Tina McDonald; sons Byron McDonald, Cody Trester and wife CarolAnn; daughter, Kourtenay Sherwood and husband Jase; grandchildren Kaden Ludwig, Maverick McDonald, Trinity McDonald, Khloe Trester, Hannah Trester and Jaxton Sherwood; brothers, Carl and Larry Trester; sisters, Judy Burkholder and Sharon Trester; and numerous other family members and friends.
Services to honor the life of Gary will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Family will greet friends from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. prior to the service.
Memorials in honor of Gary are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or The Foundation for Service Dog Support and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.