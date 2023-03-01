Gary Wagner

Gary Gene Wagner, 63, passed away at his home Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Iola.
Gary was born Sept. 25, 1959, to John and Eva Lavon (Burton) Wagner in Iola.
Gary attended school in the Marmaton Valley School District and graduated with the class of 1977.
Gary was a hard worker and dedicated many years to working at SE-Kan Asphalt as a truck driver and truck boss.
Gary was a member of the Iola Elks. Gary enjoyed gardening and creating special hot sauce recipes to give to fellow friends. Gary was a proud father of his two sons.
Gary is survived by his mother, Eva; his sons, Blake of Humboldt and Brian of Jensen Beach, Fla.; his only grandson, Layne; siblings, Jeanne (Will) Harles of LaHarpe, Leon Wagner of Moran, Janet (Ron Stafford) of Thayer and Kevin (Rachel) of Fort Scott; and many other friends and family.
Gary is preceded in death by his grandparents, his father John and twin brother, Larry.
Cremation will take place and services will be posted at a later date.
