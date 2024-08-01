Gene DeMeritt

Everitt Eugene DeMeritt, age 90, of Moran, Kansas, passed away July 28, 2024, at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, Kansas. Gene was born July 21, 1934, in Iola, to Gilbert DeMeritt and Bernice (Nelson) DeMeritt.
Gene graduated in 1952 from Moran High School. Gene and Jimmie Lou (Jackie) Jackson were married June 26, 1960. She died on Aug. 11, 1992.
Gene married Deloris (Strunk) Jones on Sept. 2, 1996, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Gene worked at Chanute Manufacturing and then OPF Manufacturing in Chanute. He later farmed and raised cattle in the Mildred area.
Gene was known for raising and showing sheep. He was an avid supporter of his children and their 4-H projects.
Gene was commander of the Moran American Legion for nine years. Gene’s Christian faith was very important to him. He asked to be re-baptized prior to his passing, which was done July 27, 2024.
Gene enjoyed sports, especially the Kansas City Royals and KU basketball. He loved to call bingo at the Moran Legion, and he liked playing bingo when he wasn’t calling.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Jimmie Lou (Jackie); daughter, Susan Lynn; and two sisters, Helen Parks and Phyllis Berry.
He is survived by his wife, Deloris; daughter, Jennifer (Mike) Jay; stepsons, Michael (Cinda) Jones, and James (Tina) Jones; grandchildren, Stacy DeMeritt, Joshua Jay, and Justin Jay; three great-grandchildren; sister, Audrey Wagner; stepgrandchildren, Amy (Jeff) Harris, Jeremy (Ashley) Jones, Jason Jones, Amanda (Lee) Pope, Brandon Jones, and Brad Fraker; numerous stepgreat-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.
A funeral service will be Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m., in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola. Interment with military honors and Masonic Rites will be in the LaHarpe Cemetery, LaHarpe.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement