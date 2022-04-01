Gene Henry

Eugene Wayne Henry, age 40, of Piqua, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his place of employment in Iola.
He was born June 21, 1981, in Springfield, Mo., to Lloyd E. Henry and Marlene L. (Hassenger) Langwell.
He married Nicole McFarland on Sept. 23, 2011, in Eureka Springs, Ark.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marlene.
Survivors include his wife, Nicole, of the home; dad, Billy Langwell; children, Johnny Henry, Kyle Henry, Jay Henry, Gloria Henry, Piqua; and other relatives.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 15, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) or Family Resource Center, and may be left at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
