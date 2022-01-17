Harold Eugene “Gene” Johnston was born Jan. 29, 1922, in Chanute, the son of Peter S. and Mabel (Miller) Johnston and passed from this life on Thursday morning, Jan. 13, 2022, at his home south of Yates Center, at the age of 99 years, 11 months and 15 days.
Gene grew up south of Yates Center and graduated from Yates Center High School in 1940. He entered the U.S. Navy in June of 1943 and was a Fighting Seabee serving in the Philippines until his Honorable Discharge in November 1945. Following the war, he opened Johnston’s Auto Maintenance in Wilmington, Calif., which he ran for 20 years. After selling his business, he earned a teaching certificate at Harbor College in California where he taught automotive technology for many years.
Following his retirement he returned to Yates Center and was an active community servant. He was a member of Post No. 13, American Legion at Yates Center, the Woodson County Historical Society, was involved in the renovation of the Woodson Hotel, and was a member of New York Valley Church at Yates Center.
Gene and Helen Louise Hurlock were married in 1940 and they were the parents of two children, Peggy and Johnny. Helen preceded him in death on Aug. 27, 1997. In 2004 he and Phyllis Strawn were married and she preceded him in death on Jan. 9, 2009. Over the last 13 years Gene enjoyed companionship with Bonnie Reno and most recently Mary Brosnan.
Gene was also preceded in death by his parents; his children, Peggy Louise Baker and Johnny Richard Johnston; his sister, Dorothea Dodd; and a brother, Peter Johnston Jr.
He leaves his grandchildren, Darlene Johnston, Phoenix, Ariz., Bill Herron, Yates Center, Dan Herron, Bedford, Texas, John Johnston, Arcata, Calif, and Jennifer Johnston, Calif.; 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill Johnston, Raymore, Mo.; a nephew and caregiver, Denver Johnston; many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at New York Valley Church at Yates Center. Burial will follow in Kalida Cemetery in Yates Center. Mr. Johnston will lie in state from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Campbell Funeral Home in Yates Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the “Gene Johnston Scholarship Fund” at Yates Center High School and may be sent in care of Campbell Funeral Home, PO Box 188, Yates Center, KS 66783.
Advertisement