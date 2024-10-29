Gene Ruckman

Gene Wayne Ruckman, age 63, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at the Life Care Center in Kansas City, Kan.
He was born Jan. 13, 1961 in Iola, Kan., to Earl George and Margaret Ann (Nichols) Ruckman. He attended school in Iola until 1978, when his family moved to Topeka.
In 1992, Gene married Margaret Jane “Jamie” Parks. Jamie passed away in 2009, after a battle with cancer.
Gene moved back to Iola in 2015.
Gene was also preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dean Ruckman and step-grandson, Levi Cott.
Survivors include siblings Deb Scheibmeir of Iola, Bernard (Sandy) Ruckman of Jacksonville, Fla., and Bob (Cyndi) Ruckman of Le Roy.
A memorial service for Gene is at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. The family will greet friends immediately following the service until 4 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) and may be left with the funeral home.
