Gene Sutherland

Eugene Norvin Sutherland passed away on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at The Residential Living Center in Garnett.
Gene was born on Jan. 18, 1934, at home on a farm in rural Woodson County to parents Marjorie May Wright Sutherland and Theodore Norvin Sutherland.
He attended school beginning at age 5 at Rosemond No. 9, then Graduated Le Roy High School in the class of 1951.
Being a dedicated member of 4-H was a big part of his life as he had lots of experience caring for livestock from early childhood.
He married Jeanette Elaine Brownfield on May 15, 1954, at the Le Roy United Methodist Church where they were both members. They celebrated both their 25th and 50th wedding anniversaries.
One of his favorite hobbies was flying. He acquired a pilot’s license at the airport in Le Roy, then had a shared ownership of a small airplane.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jeanette Sutherland, mother Marjorie Sutherland, father T.N. Sutherland, brothers Donald Sutherland and Larry Sutherland, Great Granddaughters Cheyanne Louise Branson, and Aubrie Makenna Smith.
Gene had a strong work ethic. He made a living by trucking, farming, ranching, custom harvesting and was part owner of Sutherland Farm Equipment, the Allis-Chalmers dealership in LeRoy. He retired at age 80.
His passion was tractor pulls. He was a nationally renowned puller in the 70s. He had many trophies and an amazing reputation for running the “Baby Joker,” his 180 Allis out of the gate. He was the president of the Kansas Tractor Pulling Association for several years.
He loved reading about history and sharing stories, occasionally with improvisation and theatrics but always interesting, educational, and definitely entertaining.
Gene is survived by sons Ted Eugene Sutherland, LeRoy, Shane Alan Sutherland, his wife Ellen, LeRoy, daughters Sue Janene Sutherland Davis, her husband Fred, Waverly and Mari Ann Sutherland Drago, Ottawa. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 2 great-grea-granddaughters and long-term friend Sharon Rich.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 18, at Jones Funeral Home, Burlington. The visitation will take place an hour before the funeral service on the same day.
Due to the inclement weather conditions, the family will be having a private burial service at the cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Southern Coffey County Honor Flight and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
