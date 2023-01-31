Georgie Harrison

Georgie Oneida Harrison, 80, Iola, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Medicalodges of Iola.
Georgie was born March 16, 1942, in Iola, to George Harrison and Hazel (Culbertson) Harrison.
She is survived by siblings, Georjean Friend, Iola, Beth Griffeth, Iola, Bill (Debbie) Harrison, Iola, Jesse Harrison, Iola, Floyd (Brenda) Harrison, Chanute, Lester (Sharon) Harrison, Chanute, Loretta Benenati, Washington; and numerous relatives and friends.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), which may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
