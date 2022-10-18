Gertrude Meiwes

Gertrude Elizabeth Meiwes, 94, rural Moran, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Heartland Meadows in Iola. She was born Feb. 6, 1928, in Union City, Okla., to William and Margaret (Menz) Lagaly. She was one of nine children who grew up on a farm near Union City.
On Oct. 7, 1947, Gertrude married George Meiwes at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Union City. They made their home in Oklahoma until 1956 when they moved to the panhandle of Texas. In 1967, they moved to Kansas and made their home on a farm northwest of Moran.
Before her marriage, she logged pilots’ hours at Mustang Air Base in El Reno, Okla., and later was a telephone operator, but being a farm wife and mother was the most important job to her. She loved taking care of her family, and especially enjoyed her grandkids and great-grandkids. Even when she became physically limited she still asked what she could do to help. She was an amazing cook and people often visited around meal time because they knew there would be an extra place at the table. She was often teased that she was running a bed and breakfast. Gertrude enjoyed gardening and grew and canned enough to feed the family all winter. She also had an incredible flower garden with beautiful peonies and irises. Gertrude was an accomplished seamstress and made the majority of her families’ clothes as they were growing up. One of her hobbies was needlework and she made countless stitched plastic canvas Jesus name signs that she gifted to numerous family and friends.
Gertrude was preceded in death by George, her husband of nearly 63 years; her sons Frank and Edward, who we’re sure welcomed her with open arms; and by her sons-in-law, Jimmy Clements, Don Weston and Steve Rickson, whom she considered and treated as sons.
Those left to cherish her memory are children, Margie Clements of League City, Texas, George (Janet) Meiwes, Moran, Paul (Becky) Meiwes, Iola, Ann Weston, Moran, Karen Rickson, Tucson, Ariz., Gene (Karen) Meiwes, Iola, and Janet (Dave) Phillips, Olpe; daughter-in-law Michelle Meiwes, Moran; 25 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren; a great-grandson arriving in December; brother, Lawrence (Betty) Lagaly, Okla.; sister, Mary Amato, Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
A Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Iola. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30. Interment will follow the Mass at Moran Cemetery.
Donations in Gertrude’s memory may be made to the St. John’s Altar Society or in honor of her daughter, Margie, to the Alzheimer’s Association, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
