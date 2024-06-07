‘Gin’ Peters

Virginia “Gin” Lea Peters, age 72, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Iola, Kan.
She was born May 7, 1952, in Nowata, Okla., to Enve McDaniel and Mae (Buck) Morris.
In 1970, Gin was united in marriage to Mark Peters.
She is survived by her husband; children Brenda and Bryan; siblings, Ron (Anita) McDaniel, Don (Norma) McDaniel, Juanita Burris, Wanda (Art) Mangus, and Nancy Adams, and five grandchildren.
A memorial service is at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54 in Iola. Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) and left in the care of the funeral home.
